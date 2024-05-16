Algonquin man pleads guilty to mob action in connection to road rage death

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony mob action in connection with the 2021 death of a man in a road rage incident in West Dundee.

Kurt Doporcyk, 43, of Algonquin, accepted a sentence of 24 months of probation and 180 days in jail. He will not have to serve the jail sentence until he completes his probation. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery against Doporcyk.

According to Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney David Belshan, Doporcyk and co-defendant Peter Stoyschich were passengers in a car driven by Ryan Barrett on the morning of June 10, 2021.

The men were traveling southbound on Route 31 when the victim — Alex Hall Jr., 52, of Carpentersville — turned toward an apartment complex. Belshan said the two vehicles almost collided. The two drivers began yelling at each other, Belshan said.

When Hall pulled into the gas pump area at the Casey’s, 700 S. Eighth St. (Route 31), Barrett boxed him in, according to Belshan. Men in both vehicles got out of their cars.

Barrett, Doporcyk and Stoyschich then started a fight with the other men, Belshan said.

Hall died of injuries to his neck.

Belshan said the evidence was clear that Doporcyk “is not the person who performed an act that resulted in the death of Alex Hall Jr.”

Barrett has pleaded guilty to battery. Stoyschich, of Florida, and Belize remains at large.

