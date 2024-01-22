Playtime ends for Angel Towne playground in Algonquin

The Angel Town playground in Algonquin's Town Park will be torn down to make way for a new playground. The work is part of a renovation project to kick off this year at the 7.6 acre park. (Paul Valade)

Children have shared laughs and enjoyed playtime with friends and family at Angel Towne playground for nearly 30 years. The wooden structure at Algonquin’s Towne Park was built by an army of volunteers in 1994 over several days.

Last fall, the community gathered to say goodbye to the playground as it’s set to be torn down and replaced. A redevelopment plan for the 7.6-acre park is in motion at 100 Jefferson St., just steps from the village’s downtown. Construction equipment is in place and some preliminary work is underway.

Algonquin was awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the State of Illinois for the project. According to the village, the project includes a large, inclusive playground, picnic shelter, looped trail with accessible connection to all improvements, ping pong table, chessboard picnic tables, scenic overlooks and permeable and memorial paver areas.

Algonquin village President Debby Sosine said it will be a special place for the community, and officials are “preserving memories and experiences” while creating a new gathering space.

The village’s website says the local match for the project’s first phase is estimated at $1.6 million. A second phase is also scheduled to start in 2024 with additional improvements. The cost for both phases is projected to be $4.3 million.

