November 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Portillo’s to open on Randall Road in Algonquin Nov. 28

It will be the 46th Portillo’s in Illinois

By Daily Herald Media Group
Portillo's, located at 1801 S. Randall Road, is expected to open in November.

Portillo’s will open the doors of its Algonquin restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 28, following a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Attendees will include Portillo’s Vice President of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo. During the ceremony, Portillo’s will present its charity partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township and Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry, with a check.

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant at 1801 S. Randall Road is the 46th Portillo’s restaurant in Illinois and 81st overall. It will feature seating for more than 200 patrons, both indoor and on a seasonal outdoor patio, and double drive-through lanes. It will include a diner-themed interior, inspired from the 1950s and 1960s eras.

Portillo’s is known for its signature menu of Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

For more information, visit portillos.com.

