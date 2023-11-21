Portillo’s to open on Randall Road in Algonquin Nov. 28

Portillo’s will open the doors of its Algonquin restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 28, following a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Attendees will include Portillo’s Vice President of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo. During the ceremony, Portillo’s will present its charity partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township and Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry, with a check.

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant at 1801 S. Randall Road is the 46th Portillo’s restaurant in Illinois and 81st overall. It will feature seating for more than 200 patrons, both indoor and on a seasonal outdoor patio, and double drive-through lanes. It will include a diner-themed interior, inspired from the 1950s and 1960s eras.

Portillo’s is known for its signature menu of Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

For more information, visit portillos.com.

