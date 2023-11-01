Man charged with stealing $1.9 million from elderly Cary relative

A Barrington man has been charged with stealing an estimated $1.9 million from an elderly family member in Cary over whom he had power of attorney, authorities announced Wednesday.

Douglas R. Boncosky, 54, of the 200 block of Coolidge Avenue in Barrington, was charged with two Class X felonies of aggravated identity theft against a person over 60 years old and theft of over $1 million, McHenry County Court records show. He was also charged with financial exploitation of a person over 60 years old and forgery, according to the court documents.

According to the criminal complaint against him in McHenry County court, Boncosky “had written numerous checks to himself as well as his business, America’s Bath” since 2019 on which he “unlawfully signed” his relative’s name and used the money “for personal gain.”

It is estimated that $1.9 million was allegedly stolen from the family member through wire transfers and fraudulent checks by forging her signature, court records said.

Boncosky had been granted power of attorney over his 80-year-old relative in 2018, a Cary Police Department news release said.

He was taken into custody Monday by Cary police and taken to court Tuesday for a pretrial detention hearing, where he was denied release pending trial because he “expressed intent to move to Florida,” court records said. The court documents noted Boncosky “obtained substantial assets from the alleged events” and changed to a Florida phone number.

LinkedIn and other web sites list a Douglas Boncosky as the founder and CEO for America’s Bath, a remodeling company in Lake Barrington. It was unclear Wednesday if he was still associated with the business; a call placed there went to a call center, where the person who answered said they didn’t know Boncosky’s job status.

But court records show Boncosky told the court that he currently does not have a job, has $50,000 in credit card debt and more than $500,000 in debt to “lenders for business account.” Records indicated his case was assigned to the public defenders’ office, which could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.

Boncosky is due for for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.