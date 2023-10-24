Gas leak in Cary prompts small evacuation

The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department were called to the 300 block of Adam Court in Cary about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a gas leak in the neighborhood.

Tuesday’s gas leak comes two weeks after a home explosion in Woodstock and a gas leak on the same block Monday.

According to a news release issued by Cary Fire Protection District, firefighters evacuated two homes adjacent to the leak as a precaution, and Nicor arrived to the leak within 20 minutes. Nicor fixed the line by 11:30 a.m. and residents went home not long after, according to the release.

According to the release, landscapers accidentally hit a residential service line while working on in the front yard of a house, and urged people to call 811 or visit JULIE’s website, illinois1call.com, before they dig. Illinois law requires people outside Chicago to call JULIE at least two days before they dig. Chicago has a separate program, DIGGER. A spokesperson at JULIE said they have no information about the incident in Cary.