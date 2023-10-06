New business From Spore to More brings fresh gourmet mushrooms to Fox River Grove

Eric Connell was exploring ways to support his new family that didn’t involve long hours like his current job. He came across an online community of mushroom growers and asked his partner, Angel Cress, if they should try it, too.

“And that just set off a tumbling ball of energy, passion and drive that carried us a long way,” Connell said.

Less than two years later, co-owners Cress and Connell are hosting a grand opening of their shop From Spore to More from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in Fox River Grove.

Cress and Connell cultivate, grow and harvest Oyster and Lion’s Mane mushrooms, aiming to provide the freshest around. The duo first started selling wholesale to local restaurants like Cafe Olympic in Crystal Lake, 1776, BOLD American Fare in Algonquin and multiple country clubs, Cress said.

Now anyone can order the mushrooms and use them for their own dishes. Connell said he hopes the storefront, located at 406 Northwest Highway, will connect them with the Fox River Grove community and mushroom lovers.

“I’m looking at this beautiful thing that looks so unique knowing we can share it with other people to create amazing dishes out of it,” he said.

Customers are able to visit the storefront or call ahead for their order of mushrooms, which typically come in by the pound or half-pound orders, Cress said.

From Spore to More plans on adding another mushroom to their roster by the end of this winter called the Maitake or Hen of the Woods, Connell said. He and Cress are currently testing out the mushroom type to make perfect batches, which can take about six months.

“I know what the perfect mushroom looks like so I’m always striving for that,” he said.

Cress and Connell hope that their success will inspire more people to start their businesses in Fox River Grove.

“Fox River Grove is back on the map,” Connell said. “There’s value on these streets again.”