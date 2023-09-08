Wonder Lake deputy fire chief resigns

A deputy fire chief at the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District resigned on Aug. 8 after he was placed on administrative leave in late June, pending a department investigation.
Christopher “Chris” Weber handed the fire chief a letter of resignation, said Todd Rishling, president of the Wonder Lake Fire board of trustees. Weber was put on administrative leave on June 27.
Weber’s letter did not give a reason for the resignation, Rishling said. The fire board, he added, accepted the resignation at its following meeting.
“It was a surprise to us,” Rishling said. “We just didn’t expect that.”
The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District’s chief is Mike Weber, Chris Weber’s father.
The investigation stems from a Wonder Lake woman, and fellow firefighter, being granted an emergency order of protection against Weber on July 12. Weber and the woman had been involved in a romantic relationship, according to the petition filed at the McHenry County Courthouse.
Rishling added that the investigation will continue even though Weber has resigned.
Weber’s resignation was one of five for the part-time only department in August, Rishling said. Resignations included those from employees who moved out of state and one who was hired full time at another department, among other reasons, Rishling said.
Weber, who has been a full-time firefighter at Woodstock Fire/Rescue District since 2006 while also working part-time in Wonder Lake, previously resigned from the Wonder Lake Fire Department in 2018, according to records provided in response to a Freedom of information request. The documents did not say when he was rehired.
According to McHenry County Court records, a judge on Aug. 22 quashed several subpoenas from Weber’s attorney which sought employment records for the female firefighter, and limited a future subpoena to the Wonder Lake Fire Department only.
Northwest Herald Reporter Janelle Walker contributed to this story.