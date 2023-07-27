Wonder Lake’s assistant fire chief on paid administrative leave after co-worker gets order of protection

An assistant chief for the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District was put on paid administrative leave last month after a Wonder Lake woman, and fellow firefighter, was granted an emergency order of protection against him in court, an agency official confirmed Wednesday.
Christopher “Chris” M. Weber, 40, was placed on paid leave on June 27, fire district board President Todd Rishling confirmed, adding an investigation is ongoing. The woman’s petition for an order of protection, which said the two had been romantically involved, was granted on July 12, records show.
Weber is the son of Fire Chief Mike Weber, who referred questions to Rishling.
“We have no further comment at this time as we do not speak in detail to ongoing investigations,” Rishling wrote in an email to the Northwest Herald.
Weber and the woman had been involved in a romantic relationship, according to the petition filed at the McHenry County Courthouse.
The petition does not indicate when their relationship ended. She accused Weber of threatening her and her employment in June and July, among other things, records show.
A call to a number for Weber was not immediately returned.