5 things to do in McHenry County: Celebrate Summer Sunset Festival over Labor Day weekend

1. Celebrate summer’s sunset: The Summer Sunset Festival returns to Lake in the Hills this weekend with carnival rides, music and plenty of drink and food options.

The free event will be held at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills. Carnival rides will kick things off at 5 p.m. on Thursday. A car show will be on Friday while Saturday hosts a parade. Fireworks will close out the festival on Sunday. Live music performances, a kids zone, a craft fair and a wine tasting tent fill up the weekend’s itinerary.

Visit summersunsetfest.com for more details.

2. Camp out at a mini fest: A one-day free and family friendly mini-festival will be this Saturday in Marengo. The MiniFest Destiny will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fennario Farm.

Camp out on the farm’s vineyard while 10 bands play live music throughout the day. There also will be a bounce house, yoga, hiking, bonfires and sound baths. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. RVs and campers are permitted. Email nicnepo1@gmail.com for more details.

3. Run through Crystal Lake: The Crystal Lake Half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. this Sunday at Crystal Lake Main Beach.

Runners have the option to run a half marathon or a 12K race. Winners in the age groups will receive a Crystal Lake Half Marathon mug. Every runner will receive a medal for completing the race.

Participants and spectators can enjoy an after-race party at Crystal Lake Brewing with food, drinks and winners in each age group will be announced. For more details visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71775/crystal-lake-half-marathon-and-12k.

4. Wonder Lake’s last ski show of the season: The Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team will be performing their last show of the summer at 4 p.m. this Sunday on Wonder Lake Center Beach.

The free show is a rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” on water. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Team apparel and beverages are available for purchase at the event. For more information visit wonderlakeskiteam.com.

5. ‘Prevention Through Engagement’ showing: The Woodstock Opera House will be showing the award-winning short documentary “Prevention Through Engagement” this Friday. The film, presented by Woodstock-based Warp Corps, showcases the challenges of the opioid crisis and the efforts to solve the crisis.

A fundraising reception will be before and after the show for attendees with VIP tickets, which also provides priority seating. VIP tickets are $60. General admission to see the film is $25. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit warpcorps.org.

