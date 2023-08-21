District 156 launches strategic plan process with community-wide survey

In an effort to gain as much insight as possible to guide the development of its strategic plan, McHenry Community High School District 156 launched a community-wide survey, which will be available until Sept. 22. The link for the online survey is available on the strategic planning page on the district’s website, dist156.org.

The strategic plan process is designed to engage the community in developing a shared vision for the future, according to a news release from the district.

All of the data collected will be analyzed to determine findings, goals and objectives for the district. The strategic plan will be presented to the board of education and the public next year. District 156 is partnering with Schaumburg-based Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct the thorough strategic plan process.

This work will build on the recently completed Portrait of a Graduate, which sets out District 156′s vision for the 21st century skills, character traits and more that students need to succeed in college, career and life.