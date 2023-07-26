New agreement allows District 47 students greater access to library card

The Crystal Lake Public Library and Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 have signed an intergovernmental agreement that will allow students who live in the district but outside of the library’s boundaries limited access to library materials, programs and resources. After several months of collaborative planning between the library and the school district, nonresident students can obtain the new student access cards starting Aug. 1.

A student access card does not give students full access to materials enjoyed by regular cardholders, who are primarily residents living in the city of Crystal Lake and nonresidents who bought library cards at a rate equal to that paid by residents, according to a news release from the library.

However, library and school officials hope giving students limited access to the library collection and its resources will fill a gap for those people living outside city limits, where there is no library service.

In exchange for elementary school students getting the new student access cards, District 47 will pay for the cost to print the cards and will print the students’ reading logs for the library’s winter and summer reading programs.

The district also will lend the library’s youth staff a Chromebook, which will enable them to better assist students with homework questions. The agreement also allows the library to use a school building auditorium or gymnasium for special indoor programs when and if needed.

Parents and caregivers can bring their children to the library’s circulation desk to obtain the new cards starting Aug. 1. The library asks that parents present a photo ID and proof of address, such as a driver’s license.

More information can be found on the library’s website at clpl.org.