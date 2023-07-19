Spring Grove woman arrested for May fatal hit-and-run

The driver of a fatal hit and run that happened nearly two months ago in Fox Lake was arrested by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
Edgar Torres-Flores, 39 of North Chicago, was struck and killed on May 29 at the intersection of Wilmot Road and Sun Dial Lane in Fox Lake, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers arrested Brittany Marble, 27, of Spring Grove, on five charges including two felonies.
Marble was charged with failure to report a fatal vehicle crash, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash, failure to remain at the scene of a vehicle damage crash, failure to give information or render aid and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
The investigation conducted by the Major Crash Investigation Unit was able to identify Marble as the driver.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 2:08 a.m. on May 29 along with the Fox Lake Police Department, Spring Grove Police Department, Richmond Police Department and the Spring Grove Fire Department.
Torres-Flores was found at the scene unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Torres-Flores’ car was stuck in a ditch near the crash location. Torres-Flores was outside of the car when a white Kia Forte traveling southbound on Wilmot Road struck him, according to the sheriff’s office.