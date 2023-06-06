Fox Lake hit-and-run victim identified as police seek information leading to an arrest

As police seek information leading to the of the driver of a white Kia Forte, the 39-year-old man struck and killed on May 29 in Fox Lake was identified.

Edgar Torres-Flores, of North Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck and killed near the intersection of Wilmot Road and Sun Dial Lane in Fox Lake, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Tuesday.

“An autopsy was performed on May 30 and preliminary findings showed blunt force trauma as the cause of death,” Rein said. “Toxicology is currently pending. The Coroner’s Office is continuing to work collaboratively with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.”

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the driver of a white, two- or four-door Kia Forte with damage to the front end suspected to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

Police responded at 2:08 a.m. May 29 to a crash involving the victim found on the roadway unconscious and not breathing after being struck by a vehicle which did not stop, according to a news release provided by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle became stuck in a ditch near the roadway where he was found and pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit him was traveling south on Wilmot Road just north of Paddock Drive.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office along with Fox Lake, Spring Grove and Richmond police departments and the Spring Grove Fire Department responded to the scene.