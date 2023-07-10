One man in critical condition following Sunday motorcycle crash in Algonquin

A 51-year-old Burlington man was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday, according to Algonquin police.

Emergency responders were called at 5:40 p.m. to Algonquin Road (Route 62) between Sandbloom Road and Longwood Drive for the report of a single motorcycle crash.

Witnesses who were riding alongside the man told investigators he lost control of his motorcycle just before striking the raised curb in the westbound lane of Algonquin Road. The motorcycle bounced off the curve, began to fish tail, and the driver was unable to regain control. The motorcycle then tipped onto its side, throwing the driver off, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was first transported by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital-Huntley, and later air lifted to Condell.

The westbound lanes of Algonquin Road at the scene of the crash were closed for just under two hours while police investigated, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department and anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the department at 847-658-4531.