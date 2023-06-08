Two homes were destroyed in a fire in Carpentersville Wednesday afternoon that appears to have started in a detached garage.

Two neighboring detached garages were also destroyed and another nearby home suffered heat damage, fire officials added.

Firefighters were called to 1700 block of Kingston Circle at about 4:15 p.m. and found three structures ablaze -- one detached garage and two homes. Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling said within minutes of the firefighters’ arrival, a second detached garage caught fire.

The blaze was extinguished in about an hour. Firefighters remained on scene for nearly five hours sifting through debris and checking for hot spots.

Two homes and two detached garages appear to be total losses, Schilling said. No cost estimate on the property losses was immediately available.

No injuries were reported, but a kitten died at one location, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is working with residents to find alternate housing, fire officials said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230608/fire-destroys-two-homes-detached-garages-in-carpentersville