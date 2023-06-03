Lack of storms in recent weeks produced drought, fourth-driest May on record

Much of northern Illinois, including parts of McHenry County, are in a drought, and officials don’t expect it to get better anytime soon.

After spring got off to a wet start with multiple storm systems rolling through the area in late March and early April, the region hasn’t seen much precipitation, meteorologist Jake Petr said.

This pattern of dryness has led to one of the driest Mays on record due the jet stream, or the flow of air in the atmosphere, forming a “blocking pattern,” meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

The pattern is leading the atmosphere to not move much, which is causing the concentration of a high pressure system over the northern Illinois region, Kluber said.

“That has basically kept all the precipitation and moisture south of the area,” Kluber said.

As a result, much of the northern region has been stuck with sunny skies and little rain, Kluber said. It also caused May to be the fourth driest on record dating back to 1871 and the driest in almost 30 years, Petr said.

This has led some, such as McHenry County Master Gardener Brenda Dahlfors, to be worried about what’s to come. Dahlfors said she is worried about the various trees throughout the area. Newer trees, in particular, need lots of water, she said. Homeowners need to be prioritizing watering their trees during drier weather.

She also pointed to what she called “strange weather” overall for the past few weeks, as temperatures have risen and dropped quickly, she said.

LaGrange resident Mark Judd, who was in McHenry County traveling Thursday, said his wife is a gardener. The lack of rain so far has not bothered them, as they make sure to water their plants on a daily basis.

“I’m not feeling like we’re running out of water, but if I have to save water, I will,” he said. “We have a garden, and [the village] is good about letting us water but not overdoing it.”

For Nunda Township resident Michael Brandburg, he likes the lack of rain. As someone who drives a truck for a living, it makes his job easier, he said. He also lives close to the Fox River, which is lower than usual for this time of year.

It’s not uncommon for heavy rain to cause the river to flood into his backyard, he said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor grades droughts on a scale from D0, or “abnormally dry,” to D4, or “exceptional drought,” according to the website.

In Illinois, the bulk of the state is under either D0 or D1, according to the website. Most of northern Illinois, including McHenry County, is under D0, while the southeast portion of the county – along with the bulk of Lake, Cook, DuPage and Kane counties – are at D1.

Mark Herdux waters a section of freshly planted grass on Thursday, June 2, 2023, at his home in Crystal Lake. A few weeks of little to no rain has created draught like conditions in the area. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Will County is among that group as well. Manhattan farmer Dave Kestel grows corn and bean crops, but he said the little rain he’s received has been an issue.

Conditions at this time typically sit at about 45% to 50% humidity. Right now, however, it’s hovering close to 22%, he said, which is the driest he’s seen in his lifetime at this point in the year.

“It’s not a good thing right now at all. It’s too early to be this dry,” Kestel said. “The corn and bean plants are pretty small right now.”

Much of central Illinois also is listed at D1, according to the map.

Looking ahead, it’s not expected to get much better, Petr said. With June here and summer on the horizon, there won’t be much of a chance of rainy weather to take the region out of its drought. And the minimal storms that have been in the area in recent weeks haven’t been enough.

Getting out of it would take several large storm systems, which no outlook is calling for at this point, Petr said.

“Be prepared for kind of a warm, dry summer ahead,” Petr said.

For those with gardens or trees, it’s important to water and monitor them, Dahlfors said. With this kind of weather, it’s important to be proactive, as “once the damage is done, it’s done.”

“Just pay attention to the weather. Stick your finger in the pot and see if it’s dry,” Dahlfors said. “So maybe you can catch things before they get bad.”

• Herald-News reporter Felix Sarver contributed to this story.