More severe storms may be on the way Tuesday in northern Illinois

Another round of severe thunderstorms may move into the northern Illinois region Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement, the NWS said there is potential for severe weather late Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a second wave of strong to severe storms overnight.

Damaging winds and hail and a few tornadoes are all possible.

National Weather Service map showing much of north central and northeast Illinois in an area of "Enhanced Risk" from a storm that may sweep into the region Tuesday.

In announcing the potential for severe weather, the NWS also said that “questions remain” concerning the storm’s development.

In a related matter, ComED reported Sunday morning that power has been restored to over 90% of its customers across northern Illinois who lost power during Friday night’s severe storms. All customers are expected to have power by 5 p.m. Sunday.

ComEd encourages its customers to continue to check the outage map on its ComEd.com/OutageMap for the most up-to-date service restoration information.

Preliminary reports of Friday's storm, from the Chicago station of the National Weather Service. The letter code is A - Amboy, B - Belvidere, C - Merrillville, Indiana, D - Hoopeston to Remington, Ind. (National Weather Service)

The NWS confirmed that Friday’s storm produced 12 distinct tornadoes in northern Illinois.

Tornadoes are ranked on what is called the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, with wind speed being one measure of classification. EF-0 is 65 to 85 mph, EF-1 is 86 to 110 mph, EF-2 is 111-135 mph, EF-3 is 136-165 mph, EF-4 is 166 to 200 mph and EF-5 is more than 200 mph.

Investigation continues, but preliminary estimates on the strength of some of those tornadoes is as follows:

Amboy was an EF-2. West Brooklyn was an EF-1. Baileyville had a tornado whose strength has not yet been determined. An EF-1 hit Machesney Park and an EF-1 went from Davis Junction to Belvidere.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Caledonia-Poplar Grove, Wellington, Stockland, Lombard to Addison, most were EF-1. The NWS also tracked EF-2 tornadoes in Oxford and Fowler, Indiana and an EF-1 in Remington, Indiana.