No update on condition of Johnsburg child hit by vehicle

Johnsburg police on Wednesday had no status update on the child who was hit by vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, but said that often means things are trending in the right direction.

“Nobody gives us an update unless it’s not good news,” Johnsburg Police Chief Keith Von Allmen said.

The child, a 10-year-old Johnsburg boy, was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon while riding his bike near Ringwood Road and Hickory Way, near Johnsburg High School, Von Allmen said.

After being hit, the child was conscious and responsive to police and medical personnel. Officials on Tuesday did not describe his injuries as traumatic.

The child was originally taken to Northwestern McHenry Medicine Hospital after the incident, but Von Allmen said Wednesday he was flown to a hospital in Park Ridge afterward. He did not know exactly where the child was at this point in time.

The driver of the vehicle is still being fully cooperative with investigators, Von Allmen said, but nothing new has resulted from the investigation since Tuesday.

It’s not known yet if there will be any charges or citations filed, but Von Allmen said he hopes the case is wrapped up by the end of the week.

The parents of the child up to this point have not been in contact with Von Allmen, he said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District, who responded to the scene on Tuesday and transported the child, declined to comment on the crash and deferred all information to Johnsburg police.