Child hit by vehicle while riding bike in Johnsburg

A child was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle while riding their bicycle in Johnsburg, officials said.

Johnsburg police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday close to Johnsburg High School near Ringwood Road and Hickory Way, Johnsburg Police Chief Keith Von Allmen said.

The child, which Von Allmen said was around pre-teen age, was crossing over Ringwood with their bike when a vehicle hit them, the chief said.

The child after being hit was conscious and responsive to police officers, and the driver of the vehicle was “cooperating fully” with police as they investigated, Von Allmen said. Two witnesses were also at the scene assisting with information.

The child did not have what Von Allmen described as “traumatic” injuries, but was still transported by the fire district to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Von Allmen did not give more details on the child’s condition on Tuesday afternoon.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District declined to comment on the crash.

A crash team was not needed to investigate the incident, but it is being investigated by Johnsburg police, Von Allmen said.