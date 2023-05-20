McHenry County felony report for week of May 7, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of May 7 through 13. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Rafael R. Herrera, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Hickory Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Tuesday, May 9, with intimidation, trespass to a residence and resisting police officers.
Cohl A. Saldana, 21, of the 5000 block of Princeton Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, May 12, with obstructing justice.
Charles W. Smith, 18, of the 3700 block of Rolling Hills Road, Carpentersville, was charged Saturday, May 13, with two count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of disobeying a stop sign, driving on the wrong side of the road, failing to signal when required, operating a vehicle with license plate covers, reckless driving, speeding, attempting to flee or elude a police officer, improper use of registration or title and driving without registration plate on vehicle.
Crystal Lake
Brandon A. Bookman, 26, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, May 8, with obstructing justice.
Lisa M. Ferlauto, 30, of the 200 block of West Hawley Street, Amboy, was charged Tuesday, May 9, with filing a false 911 report.
Daniel G. Chacon, 21, of the 1100 block of North Shore Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 10, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Paul R. Novak, 55, of the 1800 block of South Route 31, McHenry, was charged Thursday, May 11, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least three previous DUI violations and aggravated driving under the combined influence of alcohol and another drug with at least three previous DUI violations.
Jeffery S. Fuller Jr., 23, of the zero to 100 block of South Dover Street, Bonne Terre, Missouri, was charged Saturday, May 13, with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and battery.
Adrian Ocampo-Delmuro, 19, of the 3200 block of Gleasman Road, Rockford, was charged Sunday, May 7, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana by the driver, improper display of registration plate and driving without a registration light.
Isaias Zapata-Vazquez, 47, of the 300 block of Hickory Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, May 7, with aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government property, attempted obstruction of identification, resisting a police officer and resisting or obstructing a police officer.
James W. Kroegel, 18, of the 3100 block of Carriage Hill Road, Island Lake, was charged Monday, May 8, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Henry J. Merchant, 46, of the 7400 block of Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, was charged Monday, May 8, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Greg A. Williams, 39, of the 100 block of Windward Road, Lakemoor, was charged Wednesday, May 10, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, passing in a no-passing zone and failing to signal when required.
Krista D. Longerman, 45, of the 700 block of St. Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged Friday, May 12, with retail theft with a previous conviction and two counts of criminal trespass to land.
Marengo
Devyon M. Casson, 23, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, May 10, with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.
Gregg A. Lockhart, 61, of the 400 block of Eisenhower Street, Marengo, was charged Friday, May 12, with drug-induced homicide and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
McCullom Lake
Pamela M. Szalacha, 59, of the 4600 block of West Lake Shore Drive, McCullom Lake, was charged Friday, May 12, with aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, battery and resisting a police officer.
McHenry
Kathryn E. Wilschke, 40, of the 1300 block of Riverside Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, May 8, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, battery and resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Anthony C. Baron, 58, of the 100 block of West Lincoln Road, McHenry, was charged Thursday, May 11, with nine counts of identity theft involving less than $300, possession of a lost debit card and seven counts of retail theft of property worth less than $300.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Alan J. Dufield, 40, of the 300 block of Blossom Boulevard, Lakemoor, was charged Thursday, May 11, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, burglary to a motor vehicle, obstructing justice, two counts of driving on a suspended license with three or more previous convictions, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer, making an improper U-turn on the roadway, passing in a no-passing zone, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to an attended vehicle, street racing and reckless driving.
Kegan N. Norgard, 21, of the 7500 block of Marblehead Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, May 9, with possession of 200 grams or more of a substance containing psilocybin.
Wayne B. Ballenger, 53, of the 200 block of Cedarwood Lane, Antioch, was charged Friday, May 12, with possession of amphetamine and cocaine, driving on a revoked license with two previous convictions, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving while using an electronic communication device and driving with a revoked license.
James D. Redman, 42, of the 700 block of East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, was charged Saturday, May 13, with obstructing justice, unlawful use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana by the driver and speeding.
Woodstock
Justin R. Weber, 41, of the 400 block of Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 11, with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card and intoxicated person walking on a roadway.