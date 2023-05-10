Man runs from police in Algonquin, leading to soft lockdown at two schools

A Carpentersville man was charged with intimidation, trespassing and resisting a police officer after police say he fled on foot through an Algonquin neighborhood, court records show.

The incident occurred a few blocks from Algonquin Middle and Eastview Elementary schools in Community School District 300. Both schools were put in a soft lockdown for about an hour, Algonquin Police Sgt. Jason Burzynski said.

The criminal complaint alleges that Rafael R. Herrera, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Hickory Drive, Carpentersville, entered a residence in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, Algonquin, about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Once inside, he picked the lock on a woman’s bedroom door.

He is accused of attempting to convince the woman to not press charges in a recent domestic battery case, according to the complaint.

When police arrived at 9:38 a.m., Herrera fled out a rear door, hopped multiple fences, and led police on a foot chase, Burzynski said.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, including a K-9 unit and a drone operator, as well as Carpentersville, McHenry County Conservation District and Kane County Forest Preserve police aided in the search, he said.

The man was found and arrested about 10:08 a.m. in a wooded area near the Prairie Path bike trail, Burzynski said.

The lockdown, initiated by an Algonquin school resource officer, was lifted about 10:15 a.m., Burzynski said.