Marengo man accused of delivering cocaine, fentanyl that caused woman’s fatal overdose

A 62-year-old Marengo man is accused of delivering a fatal dose of cocaine and fentanyl to a Marengo woman who died in March, according to the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Gregg Lockhart, of the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance, according to the complaint.

If convicted of the Class X felony, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Lockhart is accused of delivering cocaine and fentanyl to Lisa M. Vosters, 38, around March 11 through 13. Vosters then inhaled the drugs, causing her death, according to the complaint.

In an online obituary, Vosters was described as an animal lover who enjoyed spending time with her three cats, Leela, Baboon and Tigra.

“In her younger years, she had dreams of taking care of animals and becoming a vet. She was smart, witty and a beautiful spirit. She will be dearly missed by all,” according to the obituary.

Attempts to reach her family were not successful Friday.