Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Huntley early Sunday morning

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the roadway early Sunday, causing the northbound side of Route 47 at Kreutzer Road in Huntley to shut down briefly, police said.

The Huntley Police Department were called out to the scene shortly before 1 a.m., Sgt. Chuck McGrath said. The pedestrian was transported to Huntley Hospital after the crash. McGrath said the victim is expected to survive, but did not provide further details.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but no citations have been issued, McGrath said.

The roadway was closed around the time of the police’s arrival, and reopened just after 4:30 a.m., McGrath said. The closure came in part due to the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, who maps out the scene of the crash when they are called to assist.

During the closure, motorists were asked to use Kreutzer Road and Charles Sass Parkway as a detour, according to an alert issued by Huntley police at the time of the closure.