McHenry County felony report for week of April 16, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of April 16 through 22. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Rigoberto Angeles, 47, of the 300 block of Alma Terrace, Cary, was charged Sunday, April 16, with obstructing justice, two counts of resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with damage to an attended vehicle.
Crystal Lake
Reynaldo M. Jimenez, 37, of the 400 block of St. Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged Monday, April 17, with failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Jason M. Harms, 45, of the 700 block of Houston Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Tuesday, April 18, with disorderly conduct for making a false police report.
Carey R. Sherwood, 52, of the 300 block of Everett Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, April 18, with failing to register an online dating website as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Nicholas J. Paskon, 25, of the 800 block of Grand Boulevard, Joliet, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with attempted arson of a vehicle.
Island Lake
Hunter L. Johnson, 30, of the 200 block of Hickory Terrace, Island Lake, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with criminal sexual assault using force and domestic battery.
Johnsburg
Nicole M. Acevedo, 36, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, April 18, with possession of lisdexamfetamine.
Louis S. Mason, 38, of the 5700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Richmond, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Daniel H. Briggs, 27, of the 800 block of Bend Boulevard, East Moline, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with nonconsenual dissemination of a private sexual image.
McHenry
Gustavo Martinez-Rodriguez, 32, of the 5200 block of Shorehill Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, April 17, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Robert P. Klein, 20, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, April 18, with kidnapping, grooming, attempted solicitation to meet a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child luring.
Giancarlo D. Hernandez, 18, of the 1300 block of North Richmond Road, McHenry, was charged Friday, April 21, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Marquise J. Wimberly, 26, of the 600 block of St. Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, April 18, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Marcus A. Eagan, 34, of the 5400 block of Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, possession of cocaine, obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, April 20, with two counts of burglary to a vehicle and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, April 20, with two counts of burglary to a vehicle and two counts of criminal damage to property.
North Central Narcotics Task Force
Jonathan Dean, 24, of the 2000 block of Sutherland Place, Hoffman Estates, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and possession of and possession with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Shamoon S. Malik, 27, of the 100 block of Stirling Lane, Schaumburg, was charged Wednesday, April 19, with possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Spring Grove
Peter A. Parratore, 27, of the 1500 block of Sudeenew Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Monday, April 17, with criminal trespass to a residence.
Woodstock
Jordan T. Bray, 33, of Woodstock, was charged Sunday, April 16, with retail theft with a previous conviction, ingesting intoxicating compounds with a previous conviction and criminal trespass to a building.