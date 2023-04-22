McHenry County felony report for week of April 9, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of April 9 through April 15. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
James D. Monnie, 43, of the 17N500 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Dundee, was charged Friday, April 14, with obstructing justice.
Cary
Taras Gufrii, 36, of the 1300 block of Collins Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, April 10, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to signal when required, speeding, improper lane use, failing to carry a driver’s license while operating a vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Crystal Lake
Mark D. Oshinkski, 56, of the 300 block of First Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, April 10, with unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
Scott H. Bridges, 49, of the 1200 block of Horseback Road, Levant, Maine, was charged Saturday, April 15, with aggravated battery of a police officer.
Barry J. Hackleman, 52, of the 4900 block of West Huron Street, Chicago, was charged Monday, April 10, with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen property, burglary from a vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle and burglary.
Harvard
Leticia Menard, 41, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park, was charged Thursday, April 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Santos Salguero, 26, of the 100 block of West Brink Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, April 15, with two counts of resisting a police officer and criminal damage to government property.
Illinois State Police District 15
Rey C. Guerra-York, 26, of the 1600 block of Hulin Street, Rockford, was charged Saturday, April 15, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of open alcohol by the driver; driving with a suspended license; operating a vehicle with canceled, suspended or revoked registration; operating an uninsured vehicle; and defective car window.
Johnsburg
Alejandro Vilchis, 23, of the 100 block of East 25th Street, Chicago Heights, was charged Thursday, April 13, with soliciting a child for sexual images, traveling to meet a child, grooming, soliciting to meet a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and delivering an obscene image to a child.
Lake in the Hills
Alberto Pietri-Molina, 19, of the 700 block of Highland Avenue, Elgin, was charged Friday, April 14, with criminal sexual assault using force.
Pietri-Molina also was charged Friday, April 14, with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, two counts of possession of a firearm with serial number removed, two counts of possession of a firearm under the age of 21 and with felony conviction, possession of ammunition under the age of 21 and with felony conviction, possession of alprazolam and four counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine.
Jordan Aristud, 19, of the zero to 100 block of Deerpath Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, April 15, with possession a firearm with serial number removed, possession of a firearm under the age of 21 and with an aggravated assault conviction, possession of alprazolam, driving without a license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and three counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine.
Brandon E. Patterson, 25, of the 3400 block of Oakdale Avenue, Johnsburg, was charged Sunday, April 9, with criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Patrick Zuniga, 18, of the 1100 block of Alma Circle, Round Lake, was charged Tuesday, April 11, with burglary.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Brett D. Oost, 35, of the 400 block of Kishwaukee Street, Rockford, was charged Wednesday, April 12, with possession of cocaine.
Woodstock
Mitchell A. Thompsen, 27, of the zero to 100 block of La Quinta Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, April 14, with aggravated battery to a hospital security guard, aggravated assault to an emergency medical services provider and criminal trespass to a building.
Jessica J. Rivera, 37, of the 2400 block of Aspen Drive, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, April 15, with aggravated battery to a child younger than 13 and two counts of domestic battery.