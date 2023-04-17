Teenagers arrested in Lake in the Hills accused of having defaced handguns, large-capacity magazines

Two 19-year-olds were accused of having defaced handguns and large-capacity magazines, including a 50-round drum, following a police raid on a Lake in the Hills home, McHenry County court records shows.

Alberto I. Pietri-Molina was charged with six counts of illegally possessing firearms for possessing two handguns with removed serial numbers, as well as ammunition, despite a felony conviction and being under the age of 21.

Jordan M. Aristud was charged with possessing one firearm with serial number removed despite being under the age of 21 and with an aggravated assault conviction, according to the complaint.

They also each face a felony charge for possessing alprazolam and petty violations for possessing the large-capacity magazines, according to the complaints.

Pietri-Molina, who remained in the McHenry County Jail of Monday afternoon, also was charged with criminal sexual assault. The charge is a Class 1 felony, which can carry a prison sentence of four to 15 years but is also probational.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old using force earlier this month, according to the criminal complaint.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department declined to say whether the assault is alleged to have occurred in Lake in the Hills or how it came to be the investigating agency.

“The safety and security of the community and all residents is the police department’s primary concern,” said the department’s spokesperson, Officer Amanda Schmitt. “As such, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Multi Jurisdictional SWAT Team was called to assist in the execution of the search warrant at the residence where the suspects were.”

Pietri-Molina and Aristud were arrested Friday before the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office multi-jurisdictional SWAT team executed a search warrant about 1:45 p.m. Friday at a home in the zero to 100 block of Deerpath Road, according to a Lake in the Hills Police Department news release.

Aristud is listed in court records as living at the Deerpath Road home while Pietri-Molina lives in the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Elgin.

Aristud was arrested during a traffic stop, Schmitt said. Pietri-Molina was located outside of the residence prior to the search warrant being executed and was taken into custody.

Aristud, who was released Saturday after posting 10% of his $20,000 bond, also was charged with misdemeanor driving without a valid license and possessing unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle.

Jordan M. Aristud (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The most serious charge against Aristud is a Class 3 felony, which can carry a sentence of two to five years in prison but also is probational.

He pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor aggravated assault in Kane County and a felony charge of mob action was dismissed, Kane County court records show. He was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge.