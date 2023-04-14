Squirt gun confiscated at Cary-Grove High School

A toy squirt gun that resembled a real gun was confiscated Friday at Cary-Grove High School after senior students attempted to squirt each other while off campus, officials said.

The Cary Police Department received a call at 9:19 a.m. Friday about “suspicious activity” near Three Oaks Road and Route 14, Chief Patrick Finlon said. The vehicle involved in the incident was traced back to Cary-Grove High School.

Some students were involved in a game called “senior assassin,” where students try to squirt each other with toy guns throughout the day, Community High School District 155 Superintendent Steve Olson said in an email to students and families on Friday.

After the report was received, police notified the school’s administration, who then confiscated a “realistic” toy gun, Olson said.

There was no threat to the community, no criminal prosecution and no injuries, Finlon said.

Olson noted in. his email that the game is not an official school event nor is it permitted on school grounds.

“We encourage families of senior students to talk with their student(s) about the risk involved in using anything that appears similar to a real firearm,” Olson said. “Toy guns should not be brought to school or school events.”

Those involved it appeared were all willful participants, Finlon said. While games like this are new for the police to deal with, replica guns have been around for decades.

“I’m very happy someone called so we could follow up on it,” Finlon said. “I prefer people to always call us so we can look into it.”