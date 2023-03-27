March 27, 2023
Trout fishing season opens at Cary, Chemung waterways on Saturday

Trout stocked at Lake Atwood at The Hollows, Pisacsaw Creek at Beck’s Woods

By Shaw Local News Network
File photo: One of the more than 2,200 trout released into Lake Atwood at The Hollows in March 2015 works its way back into the water after jumping on shore. This year's trout fishing season starts Saturday. (H. Rick Bamman)

The first day of the Illinois trout season is Saturday and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocked trout at two McHenry County Conservation District sites, the agency said.

Lake Atwood at The Hollows, 3804 Route 14, Cary, is stocked with about 1,200 rainbow trout of legal size, and Pisacsaw Creek at Beck’s Woods, 5940 Pagles Road, Chemung, is stocked with about 300 rainbow trout, according to a news release.

Both areas remain closed until the season opener, and gates will open at both locations at 6 a.m. April 1.

Per the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, all anglers must have an Illinois fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

For more information on state fishing regulations, go to IFishIllinois.org, and for McHenry County Conservation District specific regulations, go to MCCD.me/Fish.