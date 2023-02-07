Algonquin Best Buy store to close in March

The Best Buy in Algonquin will be closing in less than a month, a company spokesperson said.

The company will not be renewing its lease for the store, located near the intersection of Randall Road and County Line Road, the spokesperson said, noting the last day of business will be March 4.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one,” a Best Buy spokesperson said in statement. “We are so grateful for our Algonquin-area customers who have shopped with us over the years.”

Customers can still visit the nearby Crystal Lake location off Route 14, about six miles north of the Algonquin store, as well as on BestBuy.com or on the Best Buy app, the company said in the release.

Algonquin village staff are hopeful that a new tenant will backfill the space soon, Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said, adding that space along the Randall Road corridor remained “very desirable” due to high traffic counts and household incomes in nearby neighborhoods.

Construction is expected to begin soon on a project immediately south of the Best Buy location, called The Enclave, which will feature several restaurants including Portillo’s, Cooper’s Hawk, Raising Cane’s and BJ’s Brewhouse.

The Crystal Lake Best Buy will be the last one in McHenry County; a McHenry location closed in 2017.

“It’s unfortunate that the Algonquin Best Buy store was closed as part of Best Buy’s repositioning efforts,” Shallcross said, “but we are always seeing retail evolve. Brick and mortar is here to stay.”