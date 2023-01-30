Cary District 26 names Brandon White its next superintendent

A long-time teacher and school administrator in Indiana will be coming to Cary as Community School District 26′s next superintendent, district officials announced this month.

Brandon White was approved to be the district’s next superintendent during a Jan. 17 board meeting; current Superintendent Brian Coleman announced last summer he’d be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Coleman will work with White to help in the transition, according to a news release from the district.

“I am honored to bring my knowledge and experiences to Cary Schools, its students, families and educators,” White said, “and for the opportunity to lead and serve the Cary community in reaching its highest potential each and every day.”

White takes over as superintendent July 1, according to the release.

“Mr. White has the experience and heart required to not only positively lead this school district in the years to come, but to also inspire our staff and encourage all our students to become lifelong learners,” board President Deanna Darling said.

White’s credentials include almost 20 years as an elementary school teacher, English curriculum coach, school principal and assistant superintendent within school districts based in Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana, according to the release. White also is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University, which he will complete by this spring.

The district interviewed six finalists from a pool of 24 applicants before entering negotiations with White. The terms of the three-year contract call for a base salary of $174,000, according to the release.