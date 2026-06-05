Attorneys in Bradley police shooting receive transcripts

Defendant Xandria Harris appears on screen as Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, right, and defensive attorney Cierra Norris, left, address Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott during court proceedings for Harris on Friday, June 5, 2026 (Tiffany Blanchette)

Transcripts from Xandria Harris’ first attempt of a trial earlier this year have been received by her attorney.

During a court appearance Friday, Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, received an envelope with a copy of part of the transcript she had requested.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott said she received word via email from one of two court reporters that the remaining transcript would be emailed by June 12.

Two court reporters worked during the February proceedings.

Norris and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe each said they had received the email as well.

The transcripts come from February as both sides were set to start Harris’ trial on the December 2021 shooting, which left Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic dead and Sgt. Tyler Bailey severely wounded. Bailey’s injuries were so severe he was forced to retire from the Bradley police force.

The officers had responded to a call regarding barking dogs in a vehicle at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Harris’ boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, was the shooter. He was found guilty in 2024 and is serving a life sentence.

Norris needs the transcripts as she files a change of venue following the continuance. The hearing for a change of venue is scheduled for July 13 at 10:30 a.m., when Judge Bradshaw-Elliott will hear arguments from Norris and Rowe.

Attorneys were selecting jurors for Harris’ trial in February when both sides abruptly agreed to file a joint motion to continue. The motion came after a 90-minute meeting on the third day of jury selection.

Norris failed to put two names on her list of possible witnesses, including the doctor who was hired to be the defense’s expert witness.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe talks with defensive attorney Cierra Norris during the jury selection phase of the trial for Xandria Harris, right, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

There were also issues with the jury and social media. Those were discussed in private at the request of the attorneys. However, both sides asked for and received a continuation.

The trial is scheduled to start Aug. 3 and is expected to last three weeks.