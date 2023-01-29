No injuries reported in McHenry garage fire Saturday

One resident of a McHenry home was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation following a garage fire Saturday afternoon, a McHenry Township Fire Protection District official said.

Firefighters were called about 1:02 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of North Park Street for a reported structure fire, according to a news release. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attached garage of a two-story home.

All occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived, but firefighters searched the residence while also attacking the fire, which was contained to the garage, according to the release.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

No damage estimate was available Sunday, but the Red Cross was asked to assist the residents as the house is uninhabitable, according to the release.

Mutual aid was provided by Crystal Lake, Nunda Rural, Cary, Round Lake, Lake Villa, and Huntley fire departments. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation, the fire district said.