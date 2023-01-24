McHenry County felony report for week of Jan. 8, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Jan. 8 through 14. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Keit V. Dang, 54, of the 800 block of Fairway View Drive, Algonquin, was charged Monday, Jan. 9, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and four counts of domestic battery.
Jose G. Renteria-Rojas, 36, of the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 10, with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.
Tanner M. Porter, 28, of the 11100 block of North Goeke Road, Davis, was charged Saturday, Jan. 14, with obstructing justice and obstructing a police officer.
Cary
Humberto Santollo, 39, of the 200 block of Crystal Street, Cary, was charged Thursday, Jan. 12, with possession of 0.5 grams of cocaine.
Crystal Lake
Jenna M. Savage, 31, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, Jan. 9, with retail theft with previous conviction.
Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, Jan. 9, with retail theft with previous conviction.
Jonte D. McMillian, 33, of the 8000 block of South King Drive, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 10, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Jacob O. Albiter, 18, of the 16000 block of East 2000 North Road, Pontiac, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of 13 canisters of nitrous oxide, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plate on vehicle, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Harvard
Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Jan. 12, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and criminal damage to property.
Kristen D. Anderson, 38, of the 2300 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with retail theft with a previous conviction and misdemeanor retail theft.
Brandon M. Stevens, 32, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with retail theft with a previous conviction and misdemeanor retail theft.
Kevin A. Johnson, 21, of the 3500 block of Persimmon Drive, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Jonte D. McMillian, 33, of the 1800 block of South 51st Street, Cicero, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Damien M. Mohica, 24, of the 5200 block of West 24th Place, Cicero, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Victor Taras, 49, of the 3600 block of Fawn Trail, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Jan. 9, with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Petro Y. Huyda, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, was charged Monday, Jan. 9, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Jordan L. Dierkes, 21, of the 500 block of Seventh Circle, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 11, with possession of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm with no serial number, resisting or obstructing a police officer and driving under the influence of drugs.
Dierkes was also charged Wednesday, Jan. 11, with possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
Rachel D. Frank, 29, of the 14200 block of Westwood Court, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Drashawn J. Griffin, 31, of the 100 block of Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Jeanette L. Marrs, 37, of the zero to 100 block of West Oak Street, Fox Lake, was charged Thursday, Jan. 12, with aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of three or more of others’ credit or debit cards, and seven counts of possession of another’s credit or debit card.
Woodstock
Jesus Cortez, 32, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Jan. 13, with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.