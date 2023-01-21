Crystal Lake man charged with reckless shooting gun ‘into the darkness outside’ a garage

A 49-year-old Crystal Lake was charged with recklessly discharging a firearm twice, court records show.

Victor Taras, 49, of the 3600 block of Fawn Trail, Crystal Lake, was accused of shooting the firearm on Jan. 8 from a home’s garage “into the darkness outside” without knowing physically where another person was and in close proximity to other residences, according to the criminal complaint.

The charge is a class 4 felony, which typically carry possible sentences of one to three years in prison but are also probational.

Taras was ordered to turn over his firearms to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office once released from jail. His bond was set at $10,000, of which he needed to post 10% to be released.

He was released from custody on Jan. 9 and is due back in court on Jan. 30, court records show.

Taras did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Friday afternoon.