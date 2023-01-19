Two cats rescued from fire at four-unit home in Huntley

Two cats were rescued from a fire caused by a dryer at a four-unit home in Huntley Wednesday night that left minor smoke and water damage, the Huntley Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters responded at 10:20 p.m. to a two-story quadplex home in the 9000 block of Thornton Way where they found nothing showing from the front of the building but heavy smoke on the second story, according to a news release.

While crews worked to put out the fire, a search was conducted to ensure all residents had left the building safely, according to the release. Huntley police provided traffic control and assisted in notifying adjoining units.

The dryer was located on the second floor of the home and the fire was quickly brought under control, according to the release. Fire crews ventilated smoke from the home and rescued two cats who were not injured.

While the home suffered minor smoke and water damage, it was deemed habitable, the district said. The initial damage estimate was $10,000.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Thursday morning, according to the release.

Fire departments from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Fox River Grove and Marengo assisted in the response, either at the scene to assist or by cover the district’s station should other emergencies arise.