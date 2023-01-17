Cary Police Department writes 9 tickets, 5 for speeding, during holiday crackdown

The Cary Police Department issued nine tickets during the recent holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2.

The department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, issuing five tickets for speeding, one for operating a vehicle with suspended registration, one for a seat belt violation and two for disobeying a traffic control device, according to a news release.

Nationwide in 2020, a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash ever 45 minutes in 2020.

The holiday enforcement campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.