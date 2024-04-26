‘Reckless driver’ still at large after fleeing stolen car on foot in Lakewood, prompting search, police say

The village of Lakewood Police Department's new drone was showcased in August 2023. The drone features a thermal camera. Police used drones to search for a subject who they said fled a traffic stop in Lakewood. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

A man was still on the loose Friday morning following a police search late Thursday and early Friday after he fled on foot from a traffic stop in Lakewood, authorities said.

At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, a message went out “about a reckless driver” near Huntley, according to a Lake Police Department news release. A Lakewood officer saw the car in question on Route 47 north of Foster Road and tried to stop the car “after a traffic violation was observed,” according to the release.

As the car was stopping, the driver, who police described as wearing a red hoodie, left the vehicle and went into woods east of Route 47, according to the release. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen from Northlake, near O’Hare airport, after running a search.

Police staged on the perimeter roads of Route 47, Foster Road, Haligus Road, Woodbine Road, Woodland Hills Drive and Ballard Road, according to the release. Lakewood and Woodstock police searched the scene with drones, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office searched the scene with a team and police dog.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake in the Hills and Huntley police departments also assisted.

Authorities searched the scene for an hour and a half but did not find the driver. The vehicle was removed from the scene, and Northlake police were notified, authorities said.