‘A transformative force’: Lurie Children’s Hospital breaks ground on outpatient center in northwest suburbs

Six months after receiving approval, Lurie Children’s Hospital broke ground Tuesday on a new 75,000-square-foot outpatient center expected to open in Schaumburg in August 2025.

The project is an expansion for Lurie in the northwest suburbs as well as a replacement for its smaller facilities in Huntley, Arlington Heights and Hoffman Estates, which will close upon its completion.

In a letter outlining the project last year, Lurie officials cited a 150% increase over the past decade in patient visits to their satellite locations, which have limited access and extended wait lists.

Lurie President and CEO Thomas Shanley said Tuesday the mission of the new facility will be to provide its specialized pediatric care to every child in the region who needs it.

“This project is consistent with our vision of being a transformative force,” Shanley said.

The forthcoming Schaumburg facility represents a more than $60 million investment on an undeveloped 5.67-acre site at the northwest corner of Roselle Road and Hillcrest Boulevard, south of the Extended Stay America and Holiday Inn hotels on Roselle Road.

When completed, the outpatient center will have an address of 1895 Arbor Glen Blvd. During its first year, it’s anticipated to employ 85 people and receive 60,000 patient visits.

The center will offer comprehensive pediatric specialty care services, including cardiology, neurology and urology, as well as orthopedic and pediatric surgeries. Other services will include therapeutic, rehabilitation and diagnostic and imaging services such as audiology, cardiac rehab and ultrasound.

The Lurie facility also will offer primary care and an Ambulatory Infusion Center (AIC). It will be the first pediatric-only infusion center outside of a hospital in the Chicago area.

The project is designed with 270 parking spaces and a canopy over the dropoff area for patients.

Though the initial hours of operation are expected to be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, there’s potential to expand those hours and days, officials said during Schaumburg’s review process.

The outpatient center’s project team includes HKS as the architect, Skender as the general contractor, IMEG Corp. as the structural and mechanical engineers, and V3 Companies as the civil engineers.

Officials attending Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony included Shanley; Robert Liem, head of the Hematology, Oncology, Stem Cell Transplantation and Neuro-Oncology Division; Skender Vice President Brian Kane; and Schaumburg’s senior Trustee George Dunham.

“That Schaumburg was chosen for this center is a major milestone in our tradition of progress through thoughtful planning,” Dunham said.

