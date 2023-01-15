Woodstock hires new public works director

Woodstock has a new public works director after promoting its deputy public works director at the start of the new year, officials said.

Brent Aymond, who had served as the city’s deputy public works director since November 2020, was promoted to oversee the city’s fleets, facilities, streets, parks, water utility and wastewater utility divisions, according to a news release Friday from the city.

Brent Aymond took over as Woodstock's public works director on Jan. 2, 2023. He previously served as deputy public works director for the city. (Provided by the city of Woodstock)

“I am honored to be selected as the new Director of Public Works and to continue serving our community,” Aymond said in the release. “We have several exciting projects underway as well as many more that we have planned for the future which will only build upon the success of our department.”

Before working in Woodstock, Aymond served as the public works director in Opelousas, Louisiana, for more than five years, according to the release. He has more than 20 years of experience with civil engineering projects and has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Aymond’s promotion comes months after former Public Works Director Christina Betz was promoted to the city’s executive director of operations. Aymond in that time has taken on more responsibilities, according to the release.

“Brent is a talented and dedicated employee with significant and noteworthy operational strengths,” Betz said in the release. “His familiarity with Woodstock and his vast experience in public works and government will assist in progressing the current efforts of our staff, organization, and City Council.”