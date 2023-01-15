Woman, dog escape McHenry house fire

A fire at a McHenry home started on the first floor and spread to the attic, leaving the home uninhabitable but causing no injuries, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was dispatched at 11:47 p.m. Saturday to the 6000 block of Chickaloon Drive in McHenry for a reported structure fire, according to a news release.

Crews arrived six minutes later to find a single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the attic space and extending throughout the building, according to the release.

The sole occupant and her dog had evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The house is located in an area that does not have fire hydrants, and so a box alarm was activated through the Illinois Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to bring in additional water and manpower, according to the release.

Firefighters had water on the fire at 12 a.m. and was completely extinguished by 12:30 a.m.

A damage estimate was not available Sunday morning, and the fire remained under investigation, according to the release.

The following fire departments responded to the scene and covered McHenry Township Fire Protection District stations: Lake Zurich, Wauconda, Richmond, Wonder Lake, Woodstock, Fox Lake, Round Lake, Antioch, Cary, Crystal Lake, Lake Villa and Mundelein.