Algonquin public works director to retire

When Algonquin Public Works Director Bob Mitchard first moved to town roughly 30 years ago, the Randall Road corridor was just a Jewel-Osco and the now busy intersection at Randall Road and Algonquin Road was just a four-way stop.

Changes to that thoroughfare, as well as the revitalization of downtown Algonquin, highlight some of the major changes Mitchard has seen in his career as he approaches his retirement at the end of this month, he said.

Mitchard is among five staff members retiring this month, along with Police Chief John Bucci, who was appointed undersheriff of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the village of Algonquin’s website. Also retiring are Building Commissioner Craig Arps, Comptroller Susan Skillman and Utilities Supervisor Tony Jonas.

Village President Debby Sosine praised all the retirees for the contributions to the community and said they would be missed.

“It’s been an honor to have worked with Craig, Susan and Tony,” Sosine said. “And Bob’s integrity, attention to detail, and love for Algonquin shows in the quality of work he’s been in charge of and the great staff he developed within Public Works. I wish all four of these individuals the best in their next journey.”

Mitchard, 64, has been working in Algonquin for over 27 years and has spent nearly four decades in public works administration roles, he said.

“It was just time to leave and spend some time with my family and grandkids,” Mitchard said. “It’s been a long time, a good run, but everything comes to an end.”

Mitchard said there were a lot of projects he was proud of during that time, including coordinating work on Longmeadow Parkway and building a new public works facility in 2003.

Mitchard, who Tuesday morning visited the recently opened roundabout on Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road, said that seemed to be functioning well too.

“We’ve built a really good quality staff over time,” Mitchard said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside some wonderful and talented people. I feel I am leaving the village and the department in good stead. That was my goal. It’s hard to leave something you have worked at for so long. I have some trepidation, but I guess you do when you come to the end of your career.”

The village has yet not announced a replacement public works director, Sosine said.

Mitchard plans to do some consulting work after a 60-day hiatus, during which he plans to spend time with his family and travel.

“I love living in Algonquin,” Mitchard said. “I still want to be involved with the community. I don’t think that will change.”