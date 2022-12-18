Algonquin roundabout will be finished before Christmas, officials say

A roundabout at North Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road in Algonquin is expected to be completed before Christmas, and open to traffic shortly thereafter, Algonquin city officials said in a news release.

The project, which began last year, is one of several roundabouts either near completion or under construction in McHenry County, meant to alleviate traffic safety concerns. Roundabouts, which involve vehicles slowing down but not stopping to approach intersections, reduce conflict points between vehicles, the release states.

The project contract is currently identifying utility locations for where the new roadway signs will be, and lighting inspections are scheduled to take place the final week of December, the release states.

The village of Algonquin has been doing extensive work downtown over the past six months, including adjusting the portion of Crystal Creek that flows downtown into the Fox River, as well as making streetscape improvements to Main Street and Harrison Street.

For more information about the village’s work downtown, go to oldtownalgonquin.org/around--about-main-street.html.