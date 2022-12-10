Goldfish Swim School opens in Algonquin

A new 10,000-square-foot Goldfish Swim School location is now open in Algonquin, the company said.

The newest Chicago region location began welcoming swimmers in mid-November.

Located at 750 S. Randall Road, Goldfish Swim School Algonquin provides indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages 4 months to 12 years-old, according to a news release.

In addition to swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School offers frequent family swims for both members and non-members, as well as party packages, the release states. The facility offers an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, warm showers, private changing rooms, blow dry stations, a snack bar and retail shop.

Goldfish Swim School Algonquin offers free water safety presentations to any interested school, scout group or community organization. Email swimalgonquin@goldfishss.com for more details.

For more information, go to goldfishswimschool.com/algonquin/ or call 224-397-2000.