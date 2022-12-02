Crystal Lake Police Department issues 10 tickets during Thanksgiving campaign

The Crystal Lake Police Department issued 10 tickets during its traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18 to 28, which sought to remind motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Crystal Lake Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, Crystal Lake Police issued two citations for seat belt violations, one for speeding, five for distracted driving, one for operating an uninsured vehicle and one for no valid registration.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was paid for using by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.