Spring Grove patrol car rammed by stolen pickup in pursuit

A stolen pickup truck rammed a Spring Grove patrol vehicle before fleeing to Waukegan after police attempted to pull it over, the department said.

An officer attempted to stop a stolen 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State Park Road in Spring Grove, according to a news release. The driver did not stop and struck a Spring Grove patrol vehicle while attempting to flee.

The officer was uninjured and damage to the patrol vehicle was “minimal as the officer was wise enough to move his vehicle” after the impact, Detective Eric Decker said.

The driver then led police on a chase that ended in Waukegan where the stolen vehicle became inoperable and the driver fled on foot, the release states.

The Spring Grove Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the driver, who remains at large. The department can be reached at 815-675-2596, and anonymous tips can be provided at springgrovepd.com/take-action.