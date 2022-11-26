Plane crash near Wonder Lake airport kills one

A single airplane crash near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake left the pilot and sole occupant dead, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Friday to the crash, which involved a model EA-300LC, according to a news release. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration to continue the investigation, the release said.

More information regarding the crash will be available Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.