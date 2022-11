New winter coats in sizes large to XXL were delivered by members of the Rotary Club of Huntley to Grafton Food Pantry on Nov. 17 for its annual Christmas gift program.

Adults need warm coats in the winter, too, but the pantry has not had enough adult sizes to cover the need in previous years, the club said in a release. The pantry asked the Rotary Club to help them provide coats in larger sizes this year, so the club donated racks of coats and a knit hat for each this year.