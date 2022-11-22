First Congregational Church youth choirs to perform annual Christmas cantata in Crystal Lake

The First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake’s youth and children’s choirs will present an original cantata, “And They Named Me Jesus,” at the 9 and 11 a.m. church services on Sunday, Dec. 4.

David Denlinger and Greta Nott, both of Crystal Lake, are the narrators who begin the story, written by the late Donna Sarvay. Last performed in 2016, the cantata features Jesus, played by Mary Jeffries and Noah Prather, both of Crystal Lake, asks his friends to stay for supper.

There will be no Sunday school classes so all children may attend church with their parents to enjoy the presentation. Child care will be available for infants and toddlers.

Visitors are always welcome to any church activity. For more information, call the church office at 815-459-6010 or go to fcc-cl.org.