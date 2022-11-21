Carpentersville village manager steps down to take new job

After nearly four years as Carpentersville’s village manager, Eric Johnson is moving on.

The 39-year-old Carpentersville resident gave notice Thursday that he had accepted a new job with the Fox River Water Reclamation District, also known as FRWRD. As village manager, Johnson’s annual salary was $156,500. His salary as executive director at FRWRD will be $180,000.

His last day with the village will be Dec. 2. He starts his new job on Dec. 5.

“It’s been a very rewarding experience,” Johnson said of his time as Carpentersville’s village manager. “It was not an easy decision to make the transition, but I’m excited about the next step.

Eric Johnson (Provided by Eric Johnson)

“It’s a little bittersweet,” he added. “We’ve got a good group of officials and employees in Carpentersville. I will miss working with them.”

During his tenure, Johnson has worked with the village staff to fill business vacancies and to build a sense of community through various community events. The village also emerged in a financially stronger position after the brunt of the COVID pandemic.

“Eric has served our village well and loyally for almost four years, during which time we have seen unprecedented growth and new development opportunities,” Carpentersville Village President John Skillman said.

He added that Johnson promoted a stable work environment and encouraged transparency and communication.

Johnson’s departure comes as a developer might seek to build a warehouse development at the southeast corner of Randall and Binnie roads.

The potential development has drawn strong opposition from residents and neighboring West Dundee. During an open house on Thursday, representatives of the developer said they did not anticipate submitting a formal proposal for the project or annexation into Carpentersville until early 2023.

Johnson will replace Robert Trueblood as executive director at FRWRD. Trueblood is retiring after 16 years with the agency, said FRWRD board President Benjamin Bernal.

Bernal said Johnson was selected after a national search because of his experience as village manager.

The Fox River Water Reclamation District provides wastewater treatment services to more than 200,000 people in Elgin, South Elgin, West Dundee and portions of Sleepy Hollow, Streamwood, Hoffman Estates, unincorporated St. Charles Township and surrounding areas.

“We look forward to Mr. Johnson taking the FRWRD to the next level,” Bernal said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221119/carpentersville-village-manager-steps-down-to-take-new-job