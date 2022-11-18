Algonquin to host free holiday light recycling starting Monday

The village of Algonquin, with Elgin Recycling, will offer holiday light recycling from Monday through Jan. 18 at Ganek Municipal Center, 220 Harnish Drive.

The collection period was extended for those who would like to recycle their holiday lights after this holiday season.

A container for unusable or unwanted lights will be available in the Ganek Municipal Center lobby during normal business hours.

Lights that will be accepted include mini, Italian, C7, C9, rope and LED lights, as well as extension cords. All colors and lengths will be accepted. Garland, live greens, wreaths or other non-recyclables will not be accepted. Elgin Recycling will recycle the lights collected and help Algonquin reduce waste sent to landfills.

Please note that household light bulbs, floodlights, compact fluorescent bulbs or fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted.

Additionally, Groot will offer free curbside collection of Christmas trees from Jan. 6 to 28 on customers’ regular collection day.

Go to algonquin.org/groot for guidelines on disposal.